Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Deere & Company’s conference call:

Deere raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after a Q1 beat, now projecting mid-single-digit net sales growth for equipment operations and increasing net income guidance to $4.5–$5.0 billion , with Q1 equipment operating margin at 5.9%.

for equipment operations and increasing net income guidance to , with Q1 equipment operating margin at 5.9%. Small Ag & Turf and Construction & Forestry were strong in Q1 (net sales +24% and +34%, respectively), prompting higher full‑year sales and margin guidance for both segments (Small Ag ~+15%; CNF ~+15% with a 9–11% margin outlook).

and were strong in Q1 (net sales +24% and +34%, respectively), prompting higher full‑year sales and margin guidance for both segments (Small Ag ~+15%; CNF ~+15% with a 9–11% margin outlook). Large ag remains challenged — Deere still expects the North American large‑ag industry to decline 15%–20% in 2026, but reports improving order velocity and materially lower used inventory levels that are beginning to stabilize replacement demand.

in 2026, but reports improving order velocity and materially lower used inventory levels that are beginning to stabilize replacement demand. Tariff headwinds remain significant — Deere projects about $1.2 billion of tariff costs for the year and says overall price realization is roughly price‑cost neutral once tariffs are included, making results sensitive to tariff relief or further cost pressure.

of tariff costs for the year and says overall price realization is roughly price‑cost neutral once tariffs are included, making results sensitive to tariff relief or further cost pressure. Management is investing for growth — launches of Deere‑designed 20‑ton excavators (CONEXPO) and the acquisition of Tenna to expand mixed‑fleet digital and fleet‑management offerings support long‑term product and services growth.

Deere & Company Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $650.94 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $404.42 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

