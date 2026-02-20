Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.35 and traded as high as GBX 323. Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 319.97, with a volume of 2,016,872 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity China Special had a negative net margin of 561.50% and a positive return on equity of 83.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

