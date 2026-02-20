Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
TROX stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.76%.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue held up and showed year‑over‑year growth — Q4 revenue was $730M, up ~8% vs. a year ago, and management expects improving TiO2 pricing and volumes that should support margins going forward. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company delivered positive adjusted EBITDA ($57M in Q4) and provided forward guidance: Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $55–$65M and an expectation to generate positive free cash flow in 2026 (driven by better pricing, volumes, lower capex, and working capital actions). Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings call transcript are available (useful for details on pricing, plant closures, and working capital actions). Investors should review the call transcript for nuance on timing of recovery. Tronox (TROX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings missed expectations — Q4 adjusted EPS/loss missed consensus (reported $(0.60) vs. est. $(0.43)), and GAAP results showed a larger loss. That miss is a principal driver of downward pressure on the stock. Tronox (TROX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Large restructuring and closure costs weighed on GAAP results — Q4 included ~$80M (after‑tax) of restructuring/other charges tied to the Botlek and Fuzhou plant closures; full‑year restructuring was ~$233M, pressuring net income and cash flow near term. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and profitability metrics remain challenged — GAAP net loss, negative return on equity, sizeable capex ($341M for 2025) and near‑term margin pressure raise execution risk as the company transitions capacity and waits for pricing to improve. Tronox Q4 results and metrics summary
TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.80 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.
Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.
Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.
