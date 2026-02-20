Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nordson also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $293.93 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.05. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Trending Headlines about Nordson

Here are the key news stories impacting Nordson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a record first quarter with sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%) and revenue that beat consensus; operating profit and net income rose year‑over‑year. This confirms demand strength in key end markets. Nordson Reports Record First Quarter

Record Q1 results — Nordson reported a record first quarter with sales of ~$669M (organic +7%, currency +4%) and revenue that beat consensus; operating profit and net income rose year‑over‑year. This confirms demand strength in key end markets. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance — Nordson increased full‑year EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and set Q2 EPS of $2.70–$2.90, signaling confidence in continued momentum. That guidance was broadly in line with revenue targets analysts expected. Company Guidance Slide Deck

Raised FY2026 guidance — Nordson increased full‑year EPS guidance to $11.00–$11.60 and set Q2 EPS of $2.70–$2.90, signaling confidence in continued momentum. That guidance was broadly in line with revenue targets analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Segment strength — Management highlighted Advanced Technology Solutions as a key growth driver contributing to the beat and margin expansion. Zacks also notes 15% EPS growth and raised outlook context. Zacks: Earnings Surpass Estimates

Segment strength — Management highlighted Advanced Technology Solutions as a key growth driver contributing to the beat and margin expansion. Zacks also notes 15% EPS growth and raised outlook context. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed beat/miss reporting — Different outlets show slight differences vs. consensus (some report EPS beat by $0.01; others show a small miss vs an alternative consensus). The underlying trends are positive, but the noise may cause short‑term volatility. Earnings Call Transcript

Mixed beat/miss reporting — Different outlets show slight differences vs. consensus (some report EPS beat by $0.01; others show a small miss vs an alternative consensus). The underlying trends are positive, but the noise may cause short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line — Q2 revenue and FY revenue ranges were close to Street expectations, so there’s limited upside surprise baked into guidance; helps set expectations but may temper immediate rallies. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Guidance largely in line — Q2 revenue and FY revenue ranges were close to Street expectations, so there’s limited upside surprise baked into guidance; helps set expectations but may temper immediate rallies. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price targets and valuation pressure — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with a $290 PT (slightly below the current level), and some recent targets sit below the market, which can prompt profit‑taking especially with the stock near its 52‑week high. Benzinga: DA Davidson Reaffirmed

Analyst price targets and valuation pressure — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy with a $290 PT (slightly below the current level), and some recent targets sit below the market, which can prompt profit‑taking especially with the stock near its 52‑week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — Recent insider sales were flagged by data aggregators, which can weigh on investor sentiment despite strong fundamentals. QuiverQuant Insider Notes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.