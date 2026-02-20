Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 49,404 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of MOS opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

