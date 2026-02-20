Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and traded as high as $90.67. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 21,793 shares trading hands.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5,685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

