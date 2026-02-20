Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.18 and traded as high as $80.66. Graham shares last traded at $79.63, with a volume of 105,197 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Graham alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $881.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Graham by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.