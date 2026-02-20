Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 3,545 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $402,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,783.80. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Natalie Glance sold 1,741 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $191,614.46.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.2%

DUOL stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Duolingo by 46.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

