Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vistra FY2025 Earnings

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.11. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.53.

Vistra Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VST stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.