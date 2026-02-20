BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,438 and last traded at GBX 1,436.28, with a volume of 61330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,374.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £567.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.17.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile
The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.
