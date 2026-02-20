Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Declares $0.21 Interim Dividend

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 78.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Featured Articles

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services. It also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

