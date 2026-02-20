Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

VHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of VHI opened at C$8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$515.07 million, a PE ratio of 204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$7.63 and a 1-year high of C$14.64.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 148,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,735. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Anthony Pius Shen bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,488.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

