Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Ahold NV (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Research upgraded Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

ADRNY opened at €47.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is €40.99 and its 200-day moving average is €40.90. Ahold has a 1-year low of €32.25 and a 1-year high of €47.45.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported €0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.78 by €0.07. Ahold had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of €27.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €27.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ahold will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ahold

Ahold Delhaize (often shortened to Ahold) is an international retail grocery group that operates supermarkets, online grocery platforms and related food retail services. The company’s operations span both brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels, offering a mix of fresh foods, packaged groceries, household goods and private-label products. Its business model combines local store networks with centralized purchasing, distribution and supply-chain capabilities to serve everyday consumer needs.

The firm was formed through the 2016 merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, creating a combined network of banners and ecommerce platforms across multiple geographies.

