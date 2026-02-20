Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) vs. Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Next and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stratus Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Next and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 21.21% 11.09% 7.28% Stratus Properties -25.38% -2.57% -1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

61.6% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Stratus Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Next has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Next and Stratus Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next $188.62 million 0.82 $35.62 million ($0.37) -3.24 Stratus Properties $54.18 million 4.24 $1.96 million ($1.01) -28.47

Next has higher revenue and earnings than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Next, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Next beats Stratus Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next



LIFULL Co.,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website. The company also provides LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Fab for design and craftsmanship; and LIFULL Table, a gallery and open space for photography, exhibitions, press releases, and workshops. In addition, it offers LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products; Trovit, an aggregation website providing information on items, including real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and mail orders; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co.,Ltd. in April 2017. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Stratus Properties



Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use and multi-family properties. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

