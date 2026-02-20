Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $588.93

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.9333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Cummins stock opened at $595.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $617.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This trade represents a 34.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,534,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,004,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

