Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46, FiscalAI reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Jones Lang LaSalle’s conference call:

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL reported record full-year results with revenue up 11% , Adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion (up 22%) , seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue gains, and ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, noting they hit their midterm margin target in 2025.

, , seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue gains, and ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth, noting they hit their midterm margin target in 2025. Transactional momentum accelerated in Q4—leasing +17% (office +26%, industrial +11%) and capital markets (investment sales +26%, debt advisory +20%)—and management said pipelines are strong, guiding 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to $1.575–$1.675 billion (about 12% growth at midpoint).

(about 12% growth at midpoint). Cash generation strengthened with all‑time high free cash flow and net leverage of 0.2x year‑end; management repurchased $80 million in Q4 ($212 million YTD) and expects to increase buybacks in 2026, prioritizing returns after paying down debt.

in 2026, prioritizing returns after paying down debt. Management emphasized a long-standing AI and data strategy—proprietary data, JLL Spark investments, and embedded AI tools—to boost productivity and defend against disintermediation, but acknowledged uncertainty around long‑term disruption and will prioritize internal tech development over ramping third‑party startup investments.

Near‑term headwinds in Real Estate Management Services included an ~$11 million Q4 impact from higher U.S. healthcare actuarial costs and elevated property‑management contract turnover (intentional contract exits to protect margins), which may pressure revenue growth through mid‑2026.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:JLL opened at $314.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.14. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,063.30. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.