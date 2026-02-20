Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

