Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $159.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.