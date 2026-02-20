BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $6,100.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,000.00 price target (down from $5,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,926.18.

Booking Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Booking stock traded up $29.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,037.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,104. Booking has a one year low of $3,871.01 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,032.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,193.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking’s stock is set to split on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a negative return on equity of 127.57% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,124. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on the top line with revenue of $6.35B (up ~16% y/y), room nights +9% and margin improvement — the operational beat underpins the company’s growth narrative. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results beat on the top line with revenue of $6.35B (up ~16% y/y), room nights +9% and margin improvement — the operational beat underpins the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a 25-for-1 stock split (effective early April), which should increase retail accessibility/liquidity and can support demand from smaller investors. MarketBeat: Booking split

Company announced a 25-for-1 stock split (effective early April), which should increase retail accessibility/liquidity and can support demand from smaller investors. Positive Sentiment: Management is investing in generative AI to improve personalization and conversion — a potential medium-term productivity and margin tailwind if execution scales. Seeking Alpha: AI initiatives

Management is investing in generative AI to improve personalization and conversion — a potential medium-term productivity and margin tailwind if execution scales. Neutral Sentiment: Forward guide: Booking provided Q1 revenue guidance roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance was initially unclear — revenue tone is constructive but investors will want clarity on margin/EPS cadence. Zacks: guidance and metric detail

Forward guide: Booking provided Q1 revenue guidance roughly $5.4B–$5.5B (above some Street estimates), but EPS guidance was initially unclear — revenue tone is constructive but investors will want clarity on margin/EPS cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain polarized: many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and multi-thousand-dollar targets, but several large shops have cut targets — the consensus remains well above the current price, creating asymmetric expectations. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst views remain polarized: many firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and multi-thousand-dollar targets, but several large shops have cut targets — the consensus remains well above the current price, creating asymmetric expectations. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears are driving selling: investors worry big‑tech AI agents (and hotel chains pairing with AI firms) could disintermediate online travel agencies, pressuring future bookings and forcing higher marketing spend. That skepticism pressured the stock after the earnings release. Seeking Alpha: AI deals worry investors

AI disruption fears are driving selling: investors worry big‑tech AI agents (and hotel chains pairing with AI firms) could disintermediate online travel agencies, pressuring future bookings and forcing higher marketing spend. That skepticism pressured the stock after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, Benchmark, DA Davidson, Susquehanna among others), signaling more cautious near-term expectations and contributing to downward pressure. Benzinga: price target activity

Multiple firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, Benchmark, DA Davidson, Susquehanna among others), signaling more cautious near-term expectations and contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Glenn Fogel disclosed several share sales in February, which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal despite his remaining large holding. SEC Form 4

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

See Also

