Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.1725 and last traded at $24.1725, with a volume of 131473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRILY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

