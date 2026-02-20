Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lion Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $760.53 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.56%.

About Lion

Lion Corporation, trading under the ticker LIOPF on the OTC Pink market, is a Tokyo-based company specializing in consumer and industrial chemical products. The firm is best known for its oral care and personal hygiene offerings, as well as household cleaning solutions. Through a combination of proprietary research and strategic partnerships, Lion aims to deliver innovative, science-backed products that cater to both domestic consumers and commercial clients.

The company’s core business activities are organized into several segments.

