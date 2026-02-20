Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDHC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of SDHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,569. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 1,433,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 581,794 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,249,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

