Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Down 26.9% – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 26.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,817,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 322,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

