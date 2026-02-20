Onex (TSE:ONEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$3.49 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Onex had a net margin of 68.42% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of C$307.97 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Onex’s conference call:

Convex acquisition: Onex closed the $7 billion Convex deal (Onex ~63%, AIG ~35%) with management rolling ~ $500M, and Convex reported 2025 net income of $711 million (Onex share ~ $423M), lifting tangible book to $3.8B and reducing Onex’s effective acquisition multiple to ~1.8x TBV.

Convex grew gross premium written to $5.9B (+14% y/y) with an 89% combined ratio (third straight year <90%) and still only ~2% market penetration, while management expects to drive further earnings growth via operating leverage, asset/yield improvements and underwriting expansion. Asset-management and FRE momentum: Fee-generating AUM rose to nearly $44B (+24% y/y), the credit team priced 28 CLOs raising >$6B of new AUM, credit run-rate FRE reached ~$60M, and management projects firm-wide FRE exiting 2026 at more than double the prior $17M run rate (guidance implies exiting >~$35M run rate while conservatively excluding Convex and only counting one-third of AIG commitments).

Fee-generating AUM rose to nearly $44B (+24% y/y), the credit team priced 28 CLOs raising >$6B of new AUM, credit run-rate FRE reached ~$60M, and management projects firm-wide FRE exiting 2026 at more than double the prior $17M run rate (guidance implies exiting >~$35M run rate while conservatively excluding Convex and only counting one-third of AIG commitments). Capital recycling and realizations: Private equity platforms realized ~$8B in 2025 (driving >$800M to Onex), Onex Partners distributions were $7.7B, and the planned MACV should deliver ~ $310M and convert balance-sheet capital into fee- and carry-generating AUM.

Private equity platforms realized ~$8B in 2025 (driving >$800M to Onex), Onex Partners distributions were $7.7B, and the planned MACV should deliver ~ $310M and convert balance-sheet capital into fee- and carry-generating AUM. Risk and liquidity posture: Onex says only ~4% of investing capital is in pure software (14% in tech-enabled), credit portfolios are underweight software/AI risk, and post-close liquidity (~$400M cash + $500M undrawn NAV revolver = ~$900M) plus modest unfunded PE commitments supports near-term funding needs.

ONEX traded up C$1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$107.63. 52,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Onex has a 12-month low of C$86.64 and a 12-month high of C$131.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$114.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$153.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Onex from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees.

