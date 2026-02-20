Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 106.7% increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE ECO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 31.40%.The business had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,416,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 574,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

