Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.50 and last traded at GBX 107.60, with a volume of 1372191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 115 to GBX 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 133 to GBX 136 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.75.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 2.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £19,000. Also, insider Kelly Cleveland acquired 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.18. Insiders bought 158,233 shares of company stock worth $15,699,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading

