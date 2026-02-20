CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 210,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 95,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.14.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

