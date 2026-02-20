Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 213,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,224,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.
Hamak Gold Stock Down 7.5%
The stock has a market cap of £5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.19.
Insider Transactions at Hamak Gold
In other Hamak Gold news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 947,965 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £9,479.65. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hamak Gold
Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.
