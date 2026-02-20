Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.54. Approximately 2,392,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,425,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.

Physiomics Stock Up 10.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative net margin of 106.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

