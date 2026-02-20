13,450 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

NYSE BR opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.71 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

