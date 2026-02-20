Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $284.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

ASND opened at $230.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

