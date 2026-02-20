Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KTOS. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 788.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $484,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,637,603.21. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 922,407 shares of company stock valued at $75,653,893 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Energetics, a JV that includes Kratos, broke ground on a new solid rocket-motor manufacturing campus in Indiana — this expands Kratos' vertically integrated supply position for propulsion/energetics, supporting longer‑term revenue & capability expansion.

Kratos expanded its role in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs — operational wins in high-priority defense areas that can drive multi-year revenue growth.

Kratos was awarded a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development — a technical/contract win that reinforces the company's addressable market in hypersonics.

Analyst commentary ahead of earnings points to expected double‑digit revenue growth and capacity expansion across unmanned/defense segments — supports growth thesis entering the Q4 earnings period.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous in the filings — appears to be a data/ reporting quirk and is unlikely to be a meaningful immediate driver.

UBS initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating and a $79 price target (roughly ~23% below recent levels) — a published target materially below the market can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term selling.

Two insiders disclosed sales (SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares; Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares). While insiders still hold large positions, disclosed sales can be read as near‑term profit taking and may add to downward pressure.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

