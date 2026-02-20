Quanta Services’ (PWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $643.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $548.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $428.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.55.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8%

PWR stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $565.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

