Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) CEO Troy Rohrbaugh Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Trading Down 0.6%
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $29.68.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.