Sanjeev Gandhi Sells 40,000 Shares of Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider Sanjeev Gandhi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.17, for a total transaction of A$1,046,800.00.
Orica Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54.
Orica Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.