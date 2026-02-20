Sanjeev Gandhi Sells 40,000 Shares of Orica (ASX:ORI) Stock

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) insider Sanjeev Gandhi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.17, for a total transaction of A$1,046,800.00.

Orica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution.

