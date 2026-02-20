Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Insider Gregory Shepard Sells 130,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AESI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $21.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
