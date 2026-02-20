Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 247,114 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $4,156,457.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,529.88. This represents a 26.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $4,351,677.54.

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $2,135,572.64.

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,223 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $907,626.06.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 59,757 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,124,626.74.

On Monday, December 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 134,148 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $2,464,298.76.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 198,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.