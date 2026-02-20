Niv Dagan Purchases 635,444 Shares of Terra Uranium (ASX:T92) Stock

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92 – Get Free Report) insider Niv Dagan acquired 635,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$53,377.30.
Niv Dagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 12th, Niv Dagan bought 676,856 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,886.47.
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Niv Dagan purchased 263,124 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$12,629.95.
