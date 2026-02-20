HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,261 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,735,504. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $3,119,415.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,501. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.20 and a twelve month high of $749.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $853,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

