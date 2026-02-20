Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Insider Kathryn Parsons Purchases 1,350 Shares

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$19.01 per share, with a total value of A$25,663.50.

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Nick Scali Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 212.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting. The company provides its products through a network of stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as online.

