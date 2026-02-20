ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital reduced their target price on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.59 and its 200 day moving average is $416.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

