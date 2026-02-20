Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. Approximately 1,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,327,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

The stock has a market cap of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Sunrise Diamonds plc and changed its name to Sunrise Resources plc in May 2010.

