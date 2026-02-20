Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Critical Review

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Globavend has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 1 1 0 1 2.33 Expedia Group 0 23 12 0 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globavend and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Globavend currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,856.52%. Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $284.35, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Globavend’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Globavend is more favorable than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Globavend and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 8.78% 72.23% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globavend and Expedia Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend $23.56 million 0.00 $1.34 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $14.73 billion 1.66 $1.29 billion $9.85 20.28

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Globavend on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

