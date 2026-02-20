Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Karooooo

Karooooo Trading Down 4.7%

Karooooo stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.07. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $82.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $11,028,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,878,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 238,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Karooooo by 699.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Karooooo by 115.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.