Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Reduced by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,780,875,000 after purchasing an additional 503,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,982 shares of company stock worth $109,267,889 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

