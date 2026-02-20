JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Neutral

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $297.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.27 and its 200 day moving average is $321.15. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $262.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.09 by ($1.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

