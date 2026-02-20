Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ringcentral from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.37 on Friday. Ringcentral has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ringcentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ringcentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,803.20. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 6,495 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $189,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 336,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,653.64. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,632. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ringcentral by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ringcentral by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 earnings guidance well ahead of Street expectations (FY EPS guide 4.76–4.97 vs. consensus ~3.85), signaling stronger profitability and margin leverage ahead. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reports Q4 CY2025 In Line With Expectations

Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 earnings guidance well ahead of Street expectations (FY EPS guide 4.76–4.97 vs. consensus ~3.85), signaling stronger profitability and margin leverage ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management set targets for 4.5%–5.5% subscription revenue growth and ~$590M free cash flow for 2026 and highlighted accelerating AI momentum—an investor-friendly mix of growth, FCF conversion and AI opportunity. RingCentral targets 4.5% to 5.5% subscription revenue growth and $590M free cash flow in 2026 as AI momentum accelerates

Management set targets for 4.5%–5.5% subscription revenue growth and ~$590M free cash flow for 2026 and highlighted accelerating AI momentum—an investor-friendly mix of growth, FCF conversion and AI opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in S&P indices increases passive demand and visibility, which can support the stock over time even as investors re‑rate valuation. RingCentral Joins S&P Indices As Valuation And Risks Draw Attention

Inclusion in S&P indices increases passive demand and visibility, which can support the stock over time even as investors re‑rate valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results modestly beat estimates: EPS $1.18 vs. $1.14 est and revenue $644.0M vs. ~$643.5M; revenue up ~4.8% YoY — solid but not breakout growth. RingCentral (RNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 results modestly beat estimates: EPS $1.18 vs. $1.14 est and revenue $644.0M vs. ~$643.5M; revenue up ~4.8% YoY — solid but not breakout growth. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.075/share; ~1.0% yield) — a modest yield but a signal of cash return policy. (No external link)

Company declared a small quarterly dividend ($0.075/share; ~1.0% yield) — a modest yield but a signal of cash return policy. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Profitability and efficiency metrics remain areas of caution: net margin is slim and ROE negative, so improved EPS guidance depends on continued margin expansion. (See earnings materials and call commentary)

Profitability and efficiency metrics remain areas of caution: net margin is slim and ROE negative, so improved EPS guidance depends on continued margin expansion. (See earnings materials and call commentary) Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich on near‑term metrics (P/E above 200), leaving the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking if execution or subscription growth disappoints. (Background valuation metrics)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

