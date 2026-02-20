Santos Limited (STO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, the company produces crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, and condensate, as well as natural gas.

