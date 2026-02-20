Santos Limited (STO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd.
Santos Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.
About Santos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.