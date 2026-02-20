Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on June 26th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a 16.7% increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $239.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46.

Garmin last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $773,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,002,299.20. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $3,540,774 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

