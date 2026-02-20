Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on June 26th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a 16.7% increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Garmin Stock Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $239.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $773,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,002,299.20. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,171.40. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $3,540,774 in the last three months. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.
Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
