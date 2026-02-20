Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Stock Price

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

HG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 230,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

