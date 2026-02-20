Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of N-able from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on N-able in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

N-able stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. N-able has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $882.27 million, a PE ratio of -157.83 and a beta of 0.60.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in N-able by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

